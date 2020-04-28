Home

SNYDER - Antoinette, of Blue Point, on April 26, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Francis. Beloved mother of Bonnie Niebuhr (Ron), Joseph, and Corinne Duffey. Devoted grandmother of Hannah, Sarah, Matthew, Daniel, Kristen, Joshua, Brandon and great grandmother of Liberty, Mark, Waylon, Summer, and Dillon. Caring sister of Rose Irvine. Due to the COVID Pandemic all services were private. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Antoinette's name may be made to www.bideawee.org. To offer condolences please visit [email protected]
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020
