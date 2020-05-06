|
TERITO - Antoinette has passed away on April 26, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Beloved wife, mother and friend to all who knew her, her family and the paths of our lives that crossed will live on in each of us. May those who have gone before us accept her into their waiting hands. Look down over us left behind until we meet again. Our tears of loss and joy shall keep us at peace. A memorial celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Krauss Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020