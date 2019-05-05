Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
TOMASELLO - Antoinette aka "Anita" of Wantagh, NY on May 3, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of the late Carol Ann Adduci (Vincenzo). Cherished grandmother of Crista Buonagura (Jenna), and Vincenzo Adduci (Christina). Family will receive friends Monday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral will be held Thursday, 9:30 am, with a religious service at 10 am, in the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2019
