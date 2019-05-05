|
|
TOMASELLO - Antoinette aka "Anita" of Wantagh, NY on May 3, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of the late Carol Ann Adduci (Vincenzo). Cherished grandmother of Crista Buonagura (Jenna), and Vincenzo Adduci (Christina). Family will receive friends Monday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral will be held Thursday, 9:30 am, with a religious service at 10 am, in the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2019