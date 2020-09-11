Antoinette Valentine

VALENTINE - Antoinette "Toni", 93, of Kings Park, NY on September 9, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Rudolph. Devoted sister of Ann, Rose, Sylvia and John. Beloved aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Toni worked for CBS her entire 35 year Career, producing the Captain Kangaroo Show. Toni and Rudy spent their retirement in Kings Park, NY where she was very active in the community and a long time member of the Catholic Daughters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday 10:30am at St. Philip Neri RC Church, Northport. Interment to follow at St. Philip Neri Cemetery, East Northport. Arrangements entrusted to Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. Kings Park, NY.







