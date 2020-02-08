|
ACKERMAN - Antonia, nee Mikula. Age 90. Born in a small town in Austria in 1929, "Tony" survived occupying armies and wartime shortages. After the war, she lived in Salzburg, working for the International Refugee Organization (the precursor to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees) and then the US Army, where she met her husband Marvin, a US soldier from the Bronx. They married in 1955 and moved to the US, eventually settling in Syosset, NY, where they lived for over 40 years. They were married for 62 years at the time of Marvin's death. Tony worked for Ross Royal/Integrated Health for many years, retiring in 1993. She was self taught on a wide variety of subjects, from history to gardening, and grew beautiful roses. She loved to be surrounded by flowers. Avid travelers, Tony and Marvin visited countless countries and almost all 50 states, including traveling to China in 1985 before many Americans had been there. She loved dogs, beautiful cars (she drove her convertible until her 89th birthday), and stylish shoes, was an avid Jeopardy fan (her daughters knew not to call her when Jeopardy was on), a skilled Scrabble player, and did The NY Times Sunday crossword every week. She said she learned to speak English better by reading The Sunday NY Times and she had a knowledge of vocabulary and grammar that was better than most. She hoped to win the lottery so she could help all of those in need. Survived by her daughters Ellen Ackerman (Charles Jablonski) and Laura Ackerman (Hal Berenson) & nieces & nephews.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020