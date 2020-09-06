1/
Antonia Alvino
ALVINO - Antonia F. 92 of St. James, NY on September 3, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John J. Alvino. Loving mother of of John E. Alvino (Kathy) and Joanne Parrella (Michael). Cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Rose Panico and Elda Mosca. She will live on in our hearts forever. Friends may call at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd. (Rt. 25) St. James on Tuesday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Sts. Philip & James RC Church, St. James, Wednesday 10:30am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
SEP
8
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sts. Philip & James RC Church, St. James
Funeral services provided by
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
