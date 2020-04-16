|
MASTROIANNI - Antonietta (Ann), a longtime resident of Farmingdale, New York, passed away on April 12, 2020. She was 90 years old. Born in Sora, Italy she was the daughter of Frank and Maria Pennacchia. She was nine when she came to the U.S. with her mother and brother, Elio and developed the "New Yorker's view of the world". In November 1947 she married Antonio (Tony) Mastroianni. Together they went into the construction business. Tony handled the building and labor side of the business and Ann took care of the financial end. Over the years they managed a number of companies. In 1954 Tony built their home in Farmingdale, which Ann loved and lived there for 62 years. She was a member of St. Killian Parish, was involved with the girl scouts, enjoyed playing golf and was an avid maj jongg player. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Belknap, Diana Masciana and Ersilia Healy; grandchildren Anmarie Hazelton, Jake Belknap, Victoria Belknap, Donna Healy, Elaine Healy, Brett Healy; and great-grandchildren Kara Hazelton, Daniel Hazelton, Hannah Belknap and Nathan Belknap. Ann will be laid to rest with her husband, Tony, at Pinelawn Cemetery on April 17, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. If you wish to remember Ann, please consider a donation to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020