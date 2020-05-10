|
NAVETTA - Antonina on April 14, 2020 at age 89. Dear Mom, We love and miss you, and are so sorry that God has taken you away from us.There must be a reason greater than we can understand right now. We are certain that you will finally be happy with all of those who passed before you, and you are no longer alone without Dad, and now enjoying every moment with those that you have loved and missed from afar. Charles Navetta & Shaun Heitman Frank I. Navetta, MD & Mary Navetta Andrew Navetta, MD & Alyssa Navetta Nathan & Eva Navetta Kevin Navetta, Gabriella Navetta A memorial celebration will be planned at a future date.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020