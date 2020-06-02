CHILLEMI - Antonino of Farmingdale on May 29, 2020. Devoted husband of Carmela. Beloved father and father-in- law of Carmela Vega, Salvatore and Cate, and Angelo and Jaime. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date at St. Kilian RC Church. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 2, 2020.