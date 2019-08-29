Home

Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marys RC Church
Manhasset, NY
Antonio DiStefano Notice
DiSTEFANO - Antonio (Tony) on 8/27/19 of Manhasset. Founder & Operator of Tony DiStefano Landscaping & Garden Center, Roslyn, NY. Proud member of Manhasset Rotary, Long Island Nurserymen Assoc., & Order Sons Of Italy. Beloved husband of the late Gilda. Loving father of Maria Teresa (James) Higgins, Anthony (Linda), John (Maryann), Elizabeth (Steve) Schneider. Proud grandfather of Lisa (Mike), Matthew (Katie), Kristin, James (Meagan), Thomas, Nicholas, Vincent, Allison, Kyle, and great-grandfather of Grace, Antonio, Blake, Michael, and Stella. Calling hours Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm At The Fairchild Chapel 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset Funeral Mass Saturday 10 am St. Marys RC Church, Manhasset. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2019
