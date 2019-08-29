|
|
DiSTEFANO - Antonio (Tony) on 8/27/19 of Manhasset. Founder & Operator of Tony DiStefano Landscaping & Garden Center, Roslyn, NY. Proud member of Manhasset Rotary, Long Island Nurserymen Assoc., & Order Sons Of Italy. Beloved husband of the late Gilda. Loving father of Maria Teresa (James) Higgins, Anthony (Linda), John (Maryann), Elizabeth (Steve) Schneider. Proud grandfather of Lisa (Mike), Matthew (Katie), Kristin, James (Meagan), Thomas, Nicholas, Vincent, Allison, Kyle, and great-grandfather of Grace, Antonio, Blake, Michael, and Stella. Calling hours Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm At The Fairchild Chapel 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset Funeral Mass Saturday 10 am St. Marys RC Church, Manhasset. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2019