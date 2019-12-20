|
PIRES - Antonio Lage of Garden City South on December 17, 2019. With the heaviest of hearts, we would like family and friends to know that Antonio Lage Pires was unexpectedly called away to a better place on Dec 17, 2019. He worked hard from a young age and throughout his entire life. He fought for his first country, got married, started a family, emigrated to NY, and was so proud to have ultimately become an American citizen. Through perseverance, grit and a wonderful wife by his side, together they built a beautiful and honest life. Antonio is survived by his wife, Candida, their 4 sons and 7 grandchildren. May he rest eternally. Visiting hours will be on Friday 2-5 & 7-9pm at Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Funeral Mass at 9:45am Saturday, at Corpus Christi Church followed by the entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hos- pital at htt:--giftfunds.stjude. org-AntonioPires
Published in Newsday on Dec. 20, 2019