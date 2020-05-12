Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Antonio Ventre


1940 - 2020
VENTRE - Antonio, 79, of Long Beach passed away on May 5, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Antonio "Tony" was born in Saint Apollinare, Italy on September 16, 1940. As a young man in Italy he learned tailoring and upon immigrating to the US he opened a custom tailor shop. He also worked in Uniform Section for the NCPD and NCSD where Officers referred him as "Tony the Tailor". He is survived by his loving wife Anna Maria and sons John (Jennifer), Joseph (Darlene) and Nicola (Marie) and was a loving Nonno to Joseph, Matthew, Sabrina, Justin, Maeve and Clare. He will be laid to rest at Saint Charles Cemetery on May 13. A Funeral Mass and Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020
