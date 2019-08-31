Newsday Notices
April Lyons-Mauri Notice
LYONS MAURI - APRIL ANNApril Ann Lyons Mauri passed peacefully on August 13th, 2019 in Florida with her loving husband John Mauri by her side. April, born May 3rd, 1941, grew up in Queens, moved to Huntington as a teen, graduated from Walt Whitman High in 1959, went to Cortland and Hofstra to become one of South Hunt-ington's finest third grade teachers, known then as Ms. Kerry. A teacher for 34 years in South Huntington; she had a beautiful voice, could command a stage, write poetry, and was an artist in every right. She was a beloved friend to many, but most of all, my loving wife. She was beautiful, kind, talented, brilliant, sweet, steadfast in her beliefs, and a joy to be with. She married John on a sunny St. Patrick's Day of 2001, in St. Jude's R.C. Church, Tequesta, FL. As a resident of Florida since 2004, a Mass was celebrated at St. Christopher's in Hobe Sound, FL on Aug. 16th. Her cremated remains will now be brought up to Huntington where friends and relatives can say their last goodbyes on September 9th at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, 631-427-1123. She will be put to rest with her parents, Bernard and Claire Lyons, at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Huntington, NY on September 10th following a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Hugh of Lincoln's R.C. Church in Huntington Station. All are invited to attend. If you choose, donate to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at (www.mskcc.org). Thank you.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
