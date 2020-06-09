GOLEBIEWSKI - Arlene Gay of Cincinnati, Ohio formally of Commack, NY at the age of 88.Beloved wife of the late Edward. Cherished mother of Catherine (Roger) Jacobsen and Ellen (Michael) Leavy. Loving grandmother of Christina, Elizabeth, Diana and Neil. Adored great-grandmother of Abigail and Clay. Arrangements entrusted to Commack Abbey, Inc. Private family burial memorial donations can be made to www.dystonia-foundation.org
Published in Newsday on Jun. 9, 2020.