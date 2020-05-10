Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Gervis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Gervis


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Gervis Notice
GERVIS - Arlene lived an amazing life. Born on February 8, 1933 to Ethel and Joe Kornblum, she was 87 years young when she passed away on April 28th. She was the devoted wife of the late Bob Gervis, loving mother of Jill and Wendi, and beloved Grammy of Rachel, Molli, Ryan and Emma. She was a dedicated teacher, a lifelong learner, an enthusiastic volunteer, a lover of the arts, and an avid traveler who loved Paris. She spent summers in the Berkshires, surrounded by music and theater. In addition to her loving family, she leaves behind many dear friends, who cherished their time with her. Always in our hearts, we love you. Burial was private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made, in Arlene's memory, to Staller Center for the Arts.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -