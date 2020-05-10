|
GERVIS - Arlene lived an amazing life. Born on February 8, 1933 to Ethel and Joe Kornblum, she was 87 years young when she passed away on April 28th. She was the devoted wife of the late Bob Gervis, loving mother of Jill and Wendi, and beloved Grammy of Rachel, Molli, Ryan and Emma. She was a dedicated teacher, a lifelong learner, an enthusiastic volunteer, a lover of the arts, and an avid traveler who loved Paris. She spent summers in the Berkshires, surrounded by music and theater. In addition to her loving family, she leaves behind many dear friends, who cherished their time with her. Always in our hearts, we love you. Burial was private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made, in Arlene's memory, to Staller Center for the Arts.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020