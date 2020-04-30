|
AYVAZIAN - Arlene H., of Bayside, NY passed away on her 74th birthday, April 14, 2020 after a short but brave fight with COVID-19 Coronavirus. Arlene was born in Astoria, NY on April 14, 1946 to Adam "Tom" and Alta (Buddin) Magliochetti. She is survived by her husband, Peter Marchisello, her two sons, Brett Ayvazian and his wife Kathy, and Adam Ayvazian and his wife Carrie, her three grandchildren, Rylee (14), Tommy (6) and Everett (2), her sister, Barbara (Magliochetti) and her husband, Michael Podhaskie, their children David, Daniel and Michael Podhaskie. She also leaves behind her beloved cats, Sara and Nellie. Arlene's passion was her family. There was no role she adored more than that of being "Naunie". She loved hosting summer barbeques and holiday dinners for her children and extended relatives. She enjoyed serving her famous meatballs and chicken cutlets. Arlene was also a wonderful gardener, and frequently shared fresh vegetables from her garden. Arlene loved to travel with Peter and spent as much of her summers as she could at her favorite getaway on Long Island in Montauk, NY. Arlene is predeceased by her father and mother and will be laid to rest with them on May 2, 2020 in Flushing, NY. There will be a short blessing at Sacred Heart at 9:45 A.M. with a procession to outside of Flushing cemetery to follow.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2020