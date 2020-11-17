MORAN - Arlene K., of Levittown. Entered eternal rest on November 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Patrick. Devoted mother of Janice (Robert) Dawkins and Keith (Amanda). Cherished grandmother of Jaslyn, Bailey Rose and Alexandra. Predeceased by her brother Kenneth Stearns. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4pm and 6-8pm and Thursday 2-4pm and 6-8pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that a donation be made in her memory to Perlmutter Cancer Center Winthrop Hospital.https:--nyu langone.org
-give-funds- perlmutter-cancer-center 646-929-7958 www.osheafuneral.com