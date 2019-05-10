|
CUNNINGHAM - Arlene Marie, 84, of Bethpage on May 8, 2019. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband John and son Kevin. Loving mother of Stephen, Donna O'Shea, Tim-othy (Carol), Patricia Calabro (Anthony), Kelly Scanlan (Patrick) and Fr. Michael. Cherished Grammy of 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Dear sister to William McCoy. The family will receive visitors Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2019