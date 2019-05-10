Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Marie Cunningham

Notice Condolences Flowers

Arlene Marie Cunningham Notice
CUNNINGHAM - Arlene Marie, 84, of Bethpage on May 8, 2019. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband John and son Kevin. Loving mother of Stephen, Donna O'Shea, Tim-othy (Carol), Patricia Calabro (Anthony), Kelly Scanlan (Patrick) and Fr. Michael. Cherished Grammy of 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Dear sister to William McCoy. The family will receive visitors Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Download Now