KOHOUT - Arlene Marie, 93, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Endicott, NY after a brief illness. She had a loving and dedicated family near her in her final days. She was born to parents Emil Wehr & Frances Isabel Wehr, on February 14, 1926 in Huntington, NY. She grew up over her family's store, Wehr Brothers, in Huntington Station and graduated from Huntington High School.Arlene met and married John (Jack) Kohout and together they raised four children. They also owned and operated Ray Scudder's Cesspool Service for over 30 years before moving to Jensen Beach, FL. Arlene is survived by her four children and their spouses: Randy & Kyt-Tee Kohout, Valerie and Frank Arrigoni, Wendy and Craig Santasiero & Robert & Lisa Kohout. She also had nine grandchildren: Melissa Kohout Trinidad, Marc Lewis, Michael Lewis, Kendra Paabo, Rebecka Kelsey Russo, James Kelsey, Thomas Kelsey, Joseph Kohout and Daniel Kohout plus eleven great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, she is being cremated and there will not be a formal Memorial Service. Donations can be made in her memory to: Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott NY. 13760.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 9, 2020