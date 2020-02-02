|
|
McCaffrey - ArleneK. (nee: Cameron) of Long Beach, NY formerly of Bronx, NY. on January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving and devoted mother of Kerry (Peter) King, Susan (Michael) Mitchell, Denise (Christopher) Lyons and James (Stephanie) McCaffrey. Adored Nanny to Peter, James, Michael, Melissa, Christopher, and Brad. Dear Gigi to Lilliet and Luke. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Island Park Chapel, 3930 Long Beach Road today 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass St. Ignatus Martyr RC Church Long Beach Tuesday 10 am. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Childrens Research Foundation Hospital, Memphis, TN, in her name would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 2, 2020