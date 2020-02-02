Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macken Mortuary
3930 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
(516) 431-7800
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ignatus Martyr RC Church
Long Beach, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene McCaffery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene McCaffery

Add a Memory
Arlene McCaffery Notice
McCaffrey - ArleneK. (nee: Cameron) of Long Beach, NY formerly of Bronx, NY. on January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving and devoted mother of Kerry (Peter) King, Susan (Michael) Mitchell, Denise (Christopher) Lyons and James (Stephanie) McCaffrey. Adored Nanny to Peter, James, Michael, Melissa, Christopher, and Brad. Dear Gigi to Lilliet and Luke. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Island Park Chapel, 3930 Long Beach Road today 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass St. Ignatus Martyr RC Church Long Beach Tuesday 10 am. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Childrens Research Foundation Hospital, Memphis, TN, in her name would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Macken Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Macken Mortuary
Download Now