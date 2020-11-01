1/
Arlene Meckler
MECKLER - ArleneBELOVED teacher, wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend, Arlene died on October 14th. A graduate of what was then Oswego State Teachers College, she taught in NYC and Levittown. She lived in New Haven for the last 4 years of her life. Arlene is survived by her son, Jonathan Meckler, of Brooklyn, and daughter, Aviva Luria, son-in-law, Matthew Enjalran, and grandson, Noah, of Madison, CT. Due to COVID, a Memorial Service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please VOTE!



Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2020.
