Arlene Ostrowski

OSTROWSKI - Arlene Claire, 77, of Hastings-on-Hudson, formerly of Long Island passed away on October 9, 2020. Born in Manhattan, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Magner. Arlene married her beloved Kenneth R. Ostrowski and they have been together for 55 years. She enjoyed traveling, especially to beaches. Arlene relished in her time with others especially her friends from Birch Avenue in Farmingdale. Arlene loved Christmas and relished in hosting for the holidays. She had a deep devotion for her family and went above and beyond in her care and support of them. She was most known as being a doting grandmother, something she was greatly proud of. Arlene will be sorely missed.She is survived by her husband Kenneth R., son Kenneth M., daughter in law Bertina and granddaughters Casey and Mary. Arlene is also survived by her brother Michael and nephew Richard. Mass of the Resurrection 10AM Wednesday St. Matthew's R.C. Church, Hastings-on-Hudson. Visiting 4-8pm Tuesday Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry, NY. Edwardsdowdle.com