Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Sweeney

Notice Condolences Flowers

Arlene Sweeney Notice
SWEENEY - Arlene of Boca Raton, longtime resident of Island Park, predeceased by her parents Evelyn and Bob, her brother Bob, and her nephew Bobby passed on April 24th. Survived by her loving hus-band Frank and her children Bob (Mari), Bill (Patti), Tom (Dawn), Evelyn (Alyson), Frank Jr. (Nicolle). Also survived by her brother Ted and sister Colleen. Family and friends may visit Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9 pm at Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford. Religous service Wednesday 11am at St. Rose of Lima Church, Massapequa, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now