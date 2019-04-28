|
|
SWEENEY - Arlene of Boca Raton, longtime resident of Island Park, predeceased by her parents Evelyn and Bob, her brother Bob, and her nephew Bobby passed on April 24th. Survived by her loving hus-band Frank and her children Bob (Mari), Bill (Patti), Tom (Dawn), Evelyn (Alyson), Frank Jr. (Nicolle). Also survived by her brother Ted and sister Colleen. Family and friends may visit Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9 pm at Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford. Religous service Wednesday 11am at St. Rose of Lima Church, Massapequa, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019