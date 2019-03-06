|
WISTI - Arlene M. of Ridge, NY formerly of Port Jefferson Station, NY on March 4, 2019 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Elizabeth, Laurie, Debbie, Billy and Sherry. Grandmother of 9 and Great Grandmother of 5 including the late Kelly Beautiful Rain. Reposing Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, where a funeral service will be held Friday 11AM. Committal service following Mother Teresa Tribute Center, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Cremation Nassau Suffolk Crematory. Visiting Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019