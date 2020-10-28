1/
Arline Epp
1937 - 2020
EPP - Arline T. (nee Dempsey) of East Meadow, NY, passed away with her family by her side on October 26, 2020. Born in Brooklyn on September 15, 1937. She leaves behind her loving husband, John Epp, and children, Jennifer, Alison, Gregory, and Daniel. She was a wonderful grandmother to Jeremy and Meredith Levison, Stefanie and Thomas Epp, and Jenna and Tina DiLorenzo. She was great grandmother to Miles, Mason, and Olivia Rolnick. Arline was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Raphael's Church. Donations in her memory can be sent to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. osheafuneral.com



