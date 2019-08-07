Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Cross of Christ Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlington Hugues
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlington Hugues


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlington Hugues Notice
HUGUES - Arlington of West Babylon, LI on August 5, 2019. Loving husband of Frieda. Devoted father of William (Catherine), Arlene, Frederick (Mary) and the late Thomas (Julia). Cherished grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of ten. Proud Veteran of US Army during WWII. Friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St., Babylon, NY on Thursday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm. Religious service Friday 10am. at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Rev. Joanne Bond officiating. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlington's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now