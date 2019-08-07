|
HUGUES - Arlington of West Babylon, LI on August 5, 2019. Loving husband of Frieda. Devoted father of William (Catherine), Arlene, Frederick (Mary) and the late Thomas (Julia). Cherished grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of ten. Proud Veteran of US Army during WWII. Friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St., Babylon, NY on Thursday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm. Religious service Friday 10am. at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Rev. Joanne Bond officiating. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 7, 2019