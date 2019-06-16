|
|
REIS - Armindo G. of Dix Hills, NY on June 11, 2019, in his 74th year. Beloved husband of the late Luisa Reis. Loving father of John Reis (Elizabeth) and the late Armindo Reis. Cherished grandfather of Carter and Gavin. Dear brother of Ilda Silva (Fernando), the late Filipe Reis (Nilce), Antonio Reis (Assuncao), the late Agostinho Reis (Maria Isilda), and Eliza Reis. Adored brother-in-law of Gloria Miranda (Jack), Aldina Portelinha (Amadeu), Maria Dias (the late Manuel), the late Ana Santos (the late Amadeu), and the late Teresa Pereira. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Monday. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Smithtown, NY. Visit-ing Monday 4-8PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019