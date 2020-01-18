|
|
BERGS - Arnold "Arnie" of Lindenhurst, NY died peacefully in his home on January 17th at the age of 75, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Tukums, Latvia and came to America at the age of 7. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968 in the Special Operations Airborne Division. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Anne and Johans Bergs, as well as his former wife Christine Bergs, the mother of his children. He is survived by his current wife Jane Bergs, his four children and their spouses Christopher and Jenny Bergs, Stephanie and Joseph Bianca, Victoria and Shane Countryman and Elizabeth and Michael Carpen-tiere. His ten grandchildren, Connor, Jackson, Ailish, Michaela, Peyton, Adelaide, Ava, Avery, Rohan and Ella. As well as many friends. In life, he loved his family and spending time by the pool, golf and visiting Naples, Florida. He also had a great love for basketball. He continued to play the sport after college in a Latvian league and then refereed basketball for over 30 years. He was the treasurer of the Inis Fada Golf Club. Every time, when asked how he was doing, his quick response would always be, "So good, it's frightening". Visitation will be held at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 South Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst, NY on Sunday January 19th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm and the Funeral Service will be held at the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4 Riga Lane, Melville, NY on Monday January 20th at 11:00 am.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 18, 2020