Arnold Cohen

Arnold Cohen Notice
COHEN - Arnold. It is with sadness and love that we announce the passing of Arnold Cohen, 96, of Westbury on April 19. He died peacefully of natural causes. He will be cherished always and his kindness, gracious manner and wisdom will be deeply missed. Arnold's career was in court reporting, having worked in the field for 55 years and recorded more than 10,000 cases on Long Island and Queens, culminating his career as Chief Court Reporter in Nassau County Supreme Court. Arnold is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara, his son Dan Cohen, and daughter Marge Franzman and daughter-in-law Diane Cohen and son-in-law Scott Franz-man; grandchildren, Rachel and Joanna Cohen and Stacy Hutton, her spouse Joshua and great grandson, Grayson Hutton. Arnold is also survived by his twin brother William and a loving extended family. His life was a blessing.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020
