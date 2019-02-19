|
|
HANSEN - Arnold T. of East Northport, NY on February 12, 2019. A proud WWII veteran. Beloved husband of Jeanne. Loving father of Kerri Hansen and her partner Peter Haselbacher, Thomas and his wife Joann, James and his wife Susan. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Caitlyn, Tyler, Erik, James. Visiting at Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport, Inc. 522 Larkfield Road East Northport, NY 11731 on Wednesday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9pm. Meeting at funeral home 10:00am. Thursday for Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate in Arnold's name to Good Shepherd Hospice 110 Bi-County Blvd, Ste 114 Farmingdale, NY 11735. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2019