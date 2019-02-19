Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
HANSEN - Arnold T. of East Northport, NY on February 12, 2019. A proud WWII veteran. Beloved husband of Jeanne. Loving father of Kerri Hansen and her partner Peter Haselbacher, Thomas and his wife Joann, James and his wife Susan. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Caitlyn, Tyler, Erik, James. Visiting at Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport, Inc. 522 Larkfield Road East Northport, NY 11731 on Wednesday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9pm. Meeting at funeral home 10:00am. Thursday for Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate in Arnold's name to Good Shepherd Hospice 110 Bi-County Blvd, Ste 114 Farmingdale, NY 11735. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2019
