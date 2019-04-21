HAJE - Arnold John, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away March 30, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on June 20, 1933 in Queens, NY to Arnold and Edna Haje. Upon graduation from high school he joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1956. He attended Cooper Union Institute and began his career in Engineering. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Peter and Arthur. He is survived by the love of his life Aase, his two daughters - Karen and Inger and six grandchildren - Kaitlyn, Conor, Shelby, Inger-Marie, Alexandra and Ronan. In honor of Aase and Arnold's 60th wedding anniversary on April 25, 2019 a Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River, NY. Burial follows at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Salvation Army. Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary