Arnold Merkitch

MERKITCH - Arnold, 83, of West Islip, entered into Eternal Life on September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Diana. Devoted father of Dawn Coughlin and Glen Merkitch (Sandy). Adored grandfather of 6. Proud United States Air Force Veteran and retired firefighter from the FDNY. Family will receive friends at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon, Thursday, September 10, 2020, 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Interment with full military honors, 10am Friday, September 11, 2020, at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 9, 2020.