1/1
Arnold Merkitch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERKITCH - Arnold, 83, of West Islip, entered into Eternal Life on September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Diana. Devoted father of Dawn Coughlin and Glen Merkitch (Sandy). Adored grandfather of 6. Proud United States Air Force Veteran and retired firefighter from the FDNY. Family will receive friends at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon, Thursday, September 10, 2020, 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Interment with full military honors, 10am Friday, September 11, 2020, at Calverton National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Interment
10:00 AM
Calverton National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
6316692400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved