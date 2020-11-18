1/1
Arnold "Tony" Prisco Sr.
PRISCO - Sr., Arnold "Tony" lifelong resident of Copiague passed on October 28th, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine. Loving father of Anthony (Lori) and Debbie (Charlie). Cherished grandfather of eight. Devoted great grandfather of eleven. Caring great-great grandfather of two. Funeral services are being held under the care and dedication of Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home, 305 N. Wellwood Ave. Lindenhurst, New York. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of The Assumption Church in Copiague. Internment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, New York. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Tony's name.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
