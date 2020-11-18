PRISCO - Sr., Arnold "Tony" lifelong resident of Copiague passed on October 28th, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine. Loving father of Anthony (Lori) and Debbie (Charlie). Cherished grandfather of eight. Devoted great grandfather of eleven. Caring great-great grandfather of two. Funeral services are being held under the care and dedication of Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home, 305 N. Wellwood Ave. Lindenhurst, New York. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of The Assumption Church in Copiague. Internment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, New York. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice
in Tony's name.