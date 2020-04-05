|
SHERIN - Arthur passed away peacefully in his home on April 1st, 2020 in Manhattan. Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2011, he succumbed to his symptoms after valiantly fighting for years. He was surrounded by loved ones. A loving husband and father, Art was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Sue Horsey, in 2018. He is survived by his brother Jack Sherin, his son Nate Horsey-Sherin, his daughter and son-in-law Whitney Horsey-Sherin and Daniel Yurt, his delightful grandchildren Landon and Waverly Yurt, and many very close friends. Art was born in the Bronx, NY on March 24th, 1943 to Dollie and Al Sherin. In 1964 he joined the Peace Corps and taught math in Cameroon, Central Africa, forming friendships that lasted for the rest of his life. He also developed a love of African Art and dashikis. His African shirts became his signature casual-wear thereafter. He was a graduate of Queens College and received a masters from Antioch College. Art then taught high school in West Hempstead, NY through 1987. He was a unique educator, and a favorite of his students. In 1987 he turned a hobby into a career and became a stockbroker. He loved his work and finally retired from Stifel Nicolas in 2018. He had an eclectic range of interests, he was a member of the NY Food & Wine Society, an excellent cook, and a collector of California cult wines. He also enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, going to the track, and listening to classical music (especially at Lincoln Center). He loved to travel with his dear wife Sue and his family and friends. In the early years there were many family road trips, and later, flights to lifelong dream destinations. Artie was a warm and empathetic man who loved to organize social gatherings. He was equally content relaxing at home with his family in the kitchen or by the fireplace. He will be dearly missed. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020