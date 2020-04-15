Home

More Obituaries for Arthur Belonzi
Arthur A. Belonzi

Arthur A. Belonzi Notice
BELONZI - Arthur A. on April 10, 2020, age 83 of Manhasset, NY on April 10, 2020 age 83 of Manhasset, NY. He was married to the former Joan C. Reilly from 1970 until her passing in 2010. They are survived by their two daughters, Ellen O'Neill of Oyster Bay, NY and Elizabeth Belonzi of Bloomfield, NJ and five grandchildren. A charming, generous and adoring grand- father and friend, he will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020
