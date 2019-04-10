Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
LOWE - Arthur A., 88, of Farmingdale, NY on April 8, 2019. Proud U.S. Army Veteran, Retired NCPD Police officer. Loving husband of the late Mildred. Devoted father of Tom (Sophie), Bob (Faith), Art (Linda), and Mike (Diane).Awesome Grandpa of seven grandchildren and one great grandson. Memorial visitation Friday, 6 to 8 pm, at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc., 315 Conklin St., Farmingdale, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:30 AM, at St. Kilian RC Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Canine Companions for Independence (www.cci.org).
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019
