Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
View Map
Arthur A. Straehle Notice
STRAEHLE - Arthur A. of Massapequa Park on November 19, 2019. A proud WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy and member of Our Lady of the Island Knights of Columbus #6911. Beloved husband of Ellen. Devoted father of Anne (Charles) Durante, Patricia (Anthony) Virgadamo, Philip (Sharon) Straehle and Peter (Jacqueline) Straehle. Dear brother of Ruth Hallock. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park, Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 10am St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa. Interment Queen of All Saints Cemetery, Central Islip. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 20, 2019
