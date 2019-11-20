|
|
STRAEHLE - Arthur A. of Massapequa Park on November 19, 2019. A proud WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy and member of Our Lady of the Island Knights of Columbus #6911. Beloved husband of Ellen. Devoted father of Anne (Charles) Durante, Patricia (Anthony) Virgadamo, Philip (Sharon) Straehle and Peter (Jacqueline) Straehle. Dear brother of Ruth Hallock. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park, Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 10am St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa. Interment Queen of All Saints Cemetery, Central Islip. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 20, 2019