Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Village Church of Bayville
WILLIAMS - Arthur Bruce died of prostate cancer at home September 4th. Retired from NCPD Marine Bureau, son of the late Raymon and Betty. Survived by his loving family; wife, Evelyn of 53 years, daughters Heather (Marty) Martin and Laura (Stephen) Gordon, grandchildren Austin and Kate, sister Bette Ann, nephews Justin and Rob, brother Malcolm, sisters-in-law Leslie and Christine and Massachusetts cousins. Service will be held 10:30am September 21st at the Village Church of Bayville. Donations to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice Chambersburg PA or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Bruce's name appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019
