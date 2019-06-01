Home

Arthur BUDICH Notice
BUDICH - Arthur Ernest of Hicksville on 5-31-19 WW II Airforce Veteran. Beloved Husband of the late Mary Devoted Father of Mary Ellen Grennan and the late Arthur William. Loving grandfather of Peter, Denise, Christopher, Jamie, Arthur Evan, Kimberly, Kristin and Nicholas. Cherished great grandfather of Barry, Nicholas, Andrew, Allison, Jackson, Vanessa, Derrick and Wyatt. Family and friends may Visit Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am St. Ignatius of Loyola RC Church Hicksville. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019
