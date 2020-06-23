DAVIS - Arthur E. (Artie) of Glen Cove formerly of East Islip, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday June 14, 2020 surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Maureen P. (Murphy) for 61 plus years. Loving father of Glenn R. Davis (Erin), Patricia Condon-Gottlieb (Marc) and Brian Davis (Gina). Devoted grandfather of Glenn, Rebecca, Braden, Jason, Caitlin, Sean, Jacqueline, Kayla. Adored brother-in-law to Marianne Murphy and Joan Davis. Favorite uncle to Stephen (Cathy), Lisa (Tony), Robert, Michael, Karen (Glenn), Kenny (Laura), Sunday (Todd). Also survived by 22 great-nieces and nephews and his great great-niece Makenzie Davis. Diehard NY Giants fan, 61 year season ticket holder. An amazing man loved by all who knew him. He touched the life of every person he met. We were blessed to have him for so long. He will be greatly missed. Service to be held at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc., 62 Carleton Ave, East Islip, NY, 11730 on Thursday, June 25, 2020 between the hours of 10am-12pm. At which time the funeral procession will depart for Calverton National Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 23, 2020.