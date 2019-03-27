Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 957-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Babylon, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Eriksen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Eriksen


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Arthur Eriksen Notice
ERIKSEN - Arthur J. of Babylon Village was born August 3, 1937 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Art's family moved to Linden-hurst and Art continued to live & work on Long Island in the electronics industry until he retired. Upon his retirement, Art moved to S. Pasadena, FL where he enjoyed the Florida lifestyle, spring training, and, especially, the New York Yankees. Art is survived by his partner Cathy Lawler, his daughter Eileen Rowe, his son Daniel Dorsey (Kathryn), and his three granddaughters Kathryn Rowe-Vertefeuille, Kristen Dorsey, & Nicole Dorsey. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 3/27/19 at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Babylon, Thursday 10am, interment at Calverton National Cemetery immediately to follow.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindenhurst Funeral Home
Download Now