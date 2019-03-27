|
ERIKSEN - Arthur J. of Babylon Village was born August 3, 1937 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Art's family moved to Linden-hurst and Art continued to live & work on Long Island in the electronics industry until he retired. Upon his retirement, Art moved to S. Pasadena, FL where he enjoyed the Florida lifestyle, spring training, and, especially, the New York Yankees. Art is survived by his partner Cathy Lawler, his daughter Eileen Rowe, his son Daniel Dorsey (Kathryn), and his three granddaughters Kathryn Rowe-Vertefeuille, Kristen Dorsey, & Nicole Dorsey. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 3/27/19 at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Babylon, Thursday 10am, interment at Calverton National Cemetery immediately to follow.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2019