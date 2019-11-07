Home

Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-0123
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
Arthur George Notice
GEORGE - Arthur G., age 81, of Port Washington, on November 5, 2019. Loving husband of Olimpia. Beloved father of Andrew (Claire). Proud grandfather of Allison and Daniel. Commander of American Legion Post 509. President of the John Philip Sousa Memorial Band Shell. Visitation Friday November 8th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Donations in Arthur's memory to the John Philip Sousa Memorial Band Shell, PO Box 1461, Port Washington, NY 11050 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 7, 2019
