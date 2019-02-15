|
GILLESPIE - Arthur A. of Lynbrook, NY, passed on February 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen. Dear father of Patricia Gillespie and Anthony Joseph Gillespie and his wife Ellen. Cherished grandfather of Karlee Victoria Gillespie and Anthony Joseph Gillespie, Jr. He will also be missed by his extended family.An Army Veteran Honorably Discharged in 1967. Retired Construction Party Chief and Head Construction Estimator for Local 15D Operating Engineers. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home 2039 Merrick Ave. Merrick NY on Sunday and Monday the 17th and 18th of Feb. from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 720 North Merrick Ave., North Merrick NY on Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019 at 10:15AM. Burial at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury NY. Nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2019