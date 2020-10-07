HALL - Arthur Herbert, Jr. of Glenwood Landing, NY, passed away on October 3, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Blanche (Roey). Loving father of Arthur III, Wendy and John. Dear grandfather of Alison, Abigail, Elizabeth, Victoria, Joseph X., Thomas, Aaron and Lillian. Beloved brother of the late Marilyn. Visiting on Wednesday October 14 from 2 to 4 PM, and 7 to 9 PM at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY, www.whitting.com
. Funeral service that evening at the funeral home. Interment of ashes Friday October 16 at 3 pm at East Hillside Cemetery, Old Brookville, NY. In lieu of flowers please donate to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Glen Head, NY, or the American Cancer Society
.