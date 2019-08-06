Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Hubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Hubbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Hubbs Notice
HUBBS- Arthur, a longtime Sea Cliff resident, devoted Kiwanian, U.S. Navy veteran and retired Bethpage High School teacher, died on August 2, two days after celebrating his 91st birthday with family and friends. Father of Jeffrey and grandfather of Anthony and Blair, Arthur, above all, loved his wife Harriet, who predeceased him. He loved to say: "Harriet made me a better person" . . . and never got an argument. A shameless quipster, when asked how he was feeling, invariably answered: "With both hands" . . . And, most recently, severely incapacitated by Parkinson's and a failing heart, expressed his wish to "check out" from his long, good life. Visiting Thursday, August 7, 2:00 to 4:00pm. and 7:00 to 9:00pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. Burial Friday, August 8, at the Commack Cemetery, 450 Town Line Rd, Commack, NY 11725.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitting Funeral Home
Download Now