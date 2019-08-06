|
|
HUBBS- Arthur, a longtime Sea Cliff resident, devoted Kiwanian, U.S. Navy veteran and retired Bethpage High School teacher, died on August 2, two days after celebrating his 91st birthday with family and friends. Father of Jeffrey and grandfather of Anthony and Blair, Arthur, above all, loved his wife Harriet, who predeceased him. He loved to say: "Harriet made me a better person" . . . and never got an argument. A shameless quipster, when asked how he was feeling, invariably answered: "With both hands" . . . And, most recently, severely incapacitated by Parkinson's and a failing heart, expressed his wish to "check out" from his long, good life. Visiting Thursday, August 7, 2:00 to 4:00pm. and 7:00 to 9:00pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. Burial Friday, August 8, at the Commack Cemetery, 450 Town Line Rd, Commack, NY 11725.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019