Arthur J. Kelly
KELLY - Arthur J. of Hicksville, NY on October 21, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Ellen. Loving father of James (Kathryn). Cherished grandfather of Ellen (Andrew) Rielly, Emma Kelly and Gwen Kelly. Adored companion of the late Mary Meglino. Predeceased by his sister Marie Mackay and brother James Kelly. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral will be held Tuesday at 10:15 am at Holy Family Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2020.
