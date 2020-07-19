SCHWAGER - Arthur J., MD, passed away on June 30, 2020, age 90. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Judy. Also survived by and loving father of Mark (Patricia), Richard (Darla), Pamela, and Valerie (Andrew). Devoted grandfather of Zachary (Jessica), Clara (Byrd), Hannah (Mike), Natalie, Meredith, Angie, Benjamin, Rachel, Arielle, Julia & Daniel; loving brother Melvin (Judy) and nieces. A Veteran of the US Air Force, in 1960 he moved to Huntington, and joined the pediatric office of Gordon, Kagan and Schwager, PC. He practiced in Huntington for more than 40 years and cared for generations of families. He served as President of the Suffolk County Pediatric Society, led the Continuing Ed program for Huntington Hospital's Pediatric Dept., and later volunteered at the Dolan Family Center. He was a deeply talented and committed physician, who cared greatly for his young patients. A man of wide interests and talents, a dear friend to many, with an uncanny sense of humor, he enjoyed what life had to offer from opera to golf, but especially family. He adored his lifelong partner Judy, and so enjoyed being in his children's and grandchildren's lives, and his brother Mel. Our loving memories of times together are blessing to us all, and Art leaves an incredible legacy and shall always be remembered for his warmth, kindness, generosity, and zest for life. A private graveside service was held July 5th at the Huntington Jewish Center Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Arthur's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A memorial service is planned for a later date.