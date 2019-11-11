|
KAUFMANN - Arthur J. of Deer Park, NY on November 9, 2019 at the age 89. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving father of Arthur (Mary), Wayne (Lori), and Cheryl. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Kimberly, Nicholas, A.J., and Kristie. Proud US Air Force Veteran. Long time member to the Lindenhurst Homing Pigeon Club. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-5 pm and 7- 9 pm, at the Albrecht, Bruno, and O'Shea Funeral Home, 62 Carleton Ave. East Islip, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10:15 am, at St. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church in Deer Park, NY. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2019