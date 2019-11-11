Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church
Deer Park, NY
View Map
Arthur Kaufmann Notice
KAUFMANN - Arthur J. of Deer Park, NY on November 9, 2019 at the age 89. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving father of Arthur (Mary), Wayne (Lori), and Cheryl. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Kimberly, Nicholas, A.J., and Kristie. Proud US Air Force Veteran. Long time member to the Lindenhurst Homing Pigeon Club. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-5 pm and 7- 9 pm, at the Albrecht, Bruno, and O'Shea Funeral Home, 62 Carleton Ave. East Islip, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10:15 am, at St. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church in Deer Park, NY. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2019
