Krug - Arthur J. (92), passed away on March 25, 2019 in Melville, NY. Born July 29, 1926 in the Bronx NY - a true New Yorker. His beloved wife predeceased him exactly 10 years to the day. He is survived by his 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 1 very much loved brother, George. His children will miss his love and caring advice, his grandchildren will miss his guidance and his brother will miss him more than words can express. He was a loving husband, caring father, devoted grandfather and proud brother. Arthur was a Tax Attorney, retired VP from Chase, a proud Fordham Law School alumni, and a Naval Seaman & Medic who served in WWII. His family & friends will miss him everyday. Arthur will be laid to rest beside his wife on Thursday March 28, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 28, 2019