Laufer - Arthur J., Sr., of West Islip, on August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary J. Laufer. Devoted father of Arthur J. Laufer, Jr. and Elizabeth (Richard) Thompson. Cherished grandfather of Daphne, Stadtler and Luke Thompson. Loving brother of Joan Polites and the late Harold Laufer, Dorothy Allen, Edna Sippel and Robert Laufer, and son of the late Robert and Edna Laufer. Adored uncle to many, including Ruth Davis, Bill Bender and the late Susan Costanzo. Proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Reposing at Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, Wednesday & Thursday 2 PM to 4:30 PM and 7 PM to 9:30 PM. The American Legion Post 1738 will hold a service at the funeral home, Thursday at 8 PM. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday 10 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Babylon. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to West Islip American Legion Post 1738, "In memory of Mary and Arthur Laufer." www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019